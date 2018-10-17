On Wednesday, Oct. 17, Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Crown Holdings management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $3.17 billion.

The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.73 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 28.44 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.57 0.8 0.79 1.41 EPS Actual 1.55 0.94 0.79 1.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Crown Holdings stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.