Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crown Holdings Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 17, 2018 7:53am   Comments
Share:
Related CCK
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018
A Preview Of Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Oct. 17, Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Crown Holdings management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $3.17 billion.

The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.73 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 28.44 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.57 0.8 0.79 1.41
EPS Actual 1.55 0.94 0.79 1.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Crown Holdings stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (CCK)

Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Preview For United Rentals