Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants earnings of 14 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $119.83 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Del Taco Restaurants announced EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $110.98 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 7.69 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 7.97 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.11 0.17 0.13 EPS Actual 0.14 0.08 0.15 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Del Taco Restaurants stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Del Taco's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.