On Tuesday, Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Marten Transport's EPS to be near 26 cents on sales of $203.2 million.

In the same quarter last year, Marten Transport reported EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $170.67 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 85.71 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 19.05 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.19 0.15 0.15 EPS Actual 0.25 0.19 0.16 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.94 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Marten Transport stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.