Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IBM Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 16, 2018 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Related IBM
12 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2018
Economic Data, Earnings Give U.S. Futures A Bump (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see IBM reporting earnings of $3.39 per share on revenue of $19.11 billion.

In the same quarter last year, IBM reported EPS of $3.30 on revenue of $19.15 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.73 percent increase for the company. Sales would have fallen 0.22 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 3.04 2.4 5.17 3.28
EPS Actual 3.08 2.45 5.18 3.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.06 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating IBM stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

IBM is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (IBM)

12 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2018
Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley To Report Earnings Tomorrow Amid Wobbly Markets
The Week Ahead: Q3 Earnings Season, Canada Decriminalizes Cannabis
As New Week Begins, Markets Still Seem To Be Playing "D" Amid Host of Earnings
MongoDB Acquires mLab, Expands Global Cloud Database
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Preview Of CSX's Q3 Earnings