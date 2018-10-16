IBM (NYSE: IBM) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see IBM reporting earnings of $3.39 per share on revenue of $19.11 billion.

In the same quarter last year, IBM reported EPS of $3.30 on revenue of $19.15 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.73 percent increase for the company. Sales would have fallen 0.22 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.04 2.4 5.17 3.28 EPS Actual 3.08 2.45 5.18 3.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.06 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating IBM stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

IBM is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/