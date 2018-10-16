On Tuesday, CSX (NYSE: CSX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on CSX management projections, analysts predict EPS of 93 cents on revenue of $3.03 billion.

CSX EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 51 cents. Sales were $2.74 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 82.35 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 10.46 percent on a year-over-year basis. CSX's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.66 0.57 0.54 EPS Actual 1.01 0.78 0.64 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating CSX stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

CSX's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6d8dcksf