On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Morgan Stanley analysts model for earnings of $1.02 per share on sales of $9.56 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Morgan Stanley reported EPS of 93 cents on revenue of $9.2 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 9.68 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 3.95 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.24 0.8 0.82 EPS Actual 1.25 1.37 0.84 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Morgan Stanley have declined 11.69 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Morgan Stanley stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Morgan Stanley's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir