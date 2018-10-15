Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 15, 2018 2:19pm   Comments
Share:
Related MS
Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley To Report Earnings Tomorrow Amid Wobbly Markets
The Week Ahead: Q3 Earnings Season, Canada Decriminalizes Cannabis
Interactive Brokers - U.S. Fixed Income Calendar: The Week Ahead (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Morgan Stanley analysts model for earnings of $1.02 per share on sales of $9.56 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Morgan Stanley reported EPS of 93 cents on revenue of $9.2 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 9.68 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 3.95 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.11 1.24 0.8 0.82
EPS Actual 1.25 1.37 0.84 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Morgan Stanley have declined 11.69 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Morgan Stanley stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Morgan Stanley's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MS)

Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley To Report Earnings Tomorrow Amid Wobbly Markets
The Week Ahead: Q3 Earnings Season, Canada Decriminalizes Cannabis
As New Week Begins, Markets Still Seem To Be Playing "D" Amid Host of Earnings
A Pro's Case For Buying Small Caps, Financial Stocks During Sell-Off
Big Bank Q3 Earnings Roundup
After Wednesday Wash-Out, Comeback Might Be In Store As Rates Ease, Data Support
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Goldman Sachs