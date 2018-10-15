Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Johnson & Johnson analysts model for earnings of $2.03 per share on sales of $20.03 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Johnson & Johnson announced EPS of $1.90 on revenue of $19.65 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.84 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 1.93 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.06 2 1.72 1.8 EPS Actual 2.1 2.06 1.74 1.9

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Johnson & Johnson have declined 2.03 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Johnson & Johnson stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Johnson & Johnson's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vpedz4eu