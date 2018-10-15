Comerica (NYSE: CMA) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Comerica's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Comerica's EPS to be near $1.76 on sales of $852.4 million.

In the same quarter last year, Comerica reported EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $821 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 38.58 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 3.82 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.64 1.5 1.2 1.18 EPS Actual 1.9 1.54 1.28 1.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Comerica stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.