On Wednesday, Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Acuity Brands modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.61 on revenue of $1.01 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Acuity Brands reported EPS of $2.55 on revenue of $957 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 2.35 percent. Sales would be up 5.47 percent from the year-ago period. Acuity Brands's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.16 2.11 2.11 2.43 EPS Actual 2.37 1.89 1.94 2.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Acuity Brands stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Acuity Brands's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4ksq4qtf