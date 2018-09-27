Market Overview

Progress Software's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 27, 2018 7:55am   Comments
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Progress Software analysts model for earnings of 58 cents per share on sales of $96.98 million.

In the same quarter last year, Progress Software reported EPS of 48 cents on revenue of $97.6 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 20.83 percent. Revenue would be down 0.66 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.48 0.61 0.43
EPS Actual 0.6 0.54 0.67 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Progress Software are up 11.96 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Progress Software stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

