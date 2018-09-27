CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

CalAmp EPS is expected to be around 28 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $95.36 million.

In the same quarter last year, CalAmp posted a profit of 27 cents on sales of $89.76 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 3.7 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 6.23 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the CalAmp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.29 0.29 0.26 EPS Actual 0.29 0.3 0.31 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with CalAmp. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CalAmp's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/a243u4i2