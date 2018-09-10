Applied Genetic Tech (NASDAQ: AGTC) announces its next round of earnings Monday, Sept. 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings, Revenue

Based on management's projections, Applied Genetic Tech analysts modeled for a loss of 17 cents per share on sales of $8 million.

Applied Genetic Tech's loss in the same period a year ago was 18 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $8 million. Analyst estimates would represent a 5.56-percent decrease in the company's earnings, with revenue up 1.38 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.19 -0.13 0.06 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.33 -0.08 -0.18

Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Genetic Tech were trading at $4.475 as of Sept. 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates adjusted higher for EPS and revenue over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Applied Genetic Tech stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Applied Genetic Tech's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/agtc/mediaframe/26142/indexl.html