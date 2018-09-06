On Thursday, Presidio (NASDAQ: PSDO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Presidio earnings will be near 32 cents per share on sales of $756.82 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Presidio reported earnings per share of 32 cents on sales of $729.4 million. Sales would be up 3.76 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.32 0.32 0.32 EPS Actual 0.28 0.31 0.31 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Presidio stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Presidio's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/x7doruin