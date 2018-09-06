On Thursday, Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Okta's per-share loss will be near 19 cents on sales of $84.82 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Okta reported a loss per share of 16 cents on sales of $60.99 million. Revenue would be up 39.06 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.16 -0.24 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.1 -0.19 -0.16

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 125.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Okta stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Okta is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.okta.com/