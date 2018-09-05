Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Mitcham Industries EPS will likely be near a loss of 49 cents while revenue will be around $8 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Mitcham Industries posted an EPS loss of 46 cents on sales of $10.83 million. Sales would be down 26.17 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.4 -0.3 -0.33 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.52 -0.37 -0.46 -0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Mitcham Industries stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.