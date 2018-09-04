SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for SecureWorks's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

SecureWorks's per-share loss will be near 5 cents on sales of $127.62 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

SecureWorks EPS loss in the same period a year ago came in at 7 cents. Sales were $116.27 million. Sales would be up 9.76 percent from the year-ago period. SecureWorks's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.09 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.12 -0.06 -0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on SecureWorks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SecureWorks's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.businesswire.com/error_redirect_message.html