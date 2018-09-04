On Tuesday, Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Coupa Software to report a loss of 9 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $56.63 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Coupa Software reported a loss of 10 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $44.55 million. Sales would be up 27.11 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.15 -0.11 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.01 0.02 -0.05 -0.1

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 136.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Coupa Software stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Coupa Software is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jefhzhmj