Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings will be near $1.16 per share on sales of $6.86 billion, according to analysts.

Toronto-Dominion Bank EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.19. Sales were $7.34 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 2.52 percent. Revenue would have fallen 6.49 percent from the same quarter last year. Toronto-Dominion Bank's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.15 1.08 1.06 EPS Actual 1.26 1.22 1.06 1.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Toronto-Dominion Bank stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Toronto-Dominion Bank's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.td.com/investor-relations/ir-homepage/ir-homepage/investor-index.jsp