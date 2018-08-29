Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Ciena earnings of 36 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $790.94 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Ciena EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 51 cents. Revenue was $728.7 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 29.41 percent. Sales would be up 8.54 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.13 0.5 0.49 EPS Actual 0.23 0.15 0.46 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Ciena stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ciena's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: www.ciena.com