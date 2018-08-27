On Tuesday, SouFun Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see SouFun Holdings reporting earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $96.5 million.

In the same quarter last year, SouFun Holdings reported a loss per share of 1 cent on sales of $110 million. Revenue would be down 12.32 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0 0.03 0.03 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on SouFun Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SouFun Holdings's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4bzk89qk