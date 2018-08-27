SouFun Holdings Q2 Earnings Outlook
On Tuesday, SouFun Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see SouFun Holdings reporting earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $96.5 million.
In the same quarter last year, SouFun Holdings reported a loss per share of 1 cent on sales of $110 million. Revenue would be down 12.32 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|-0.01
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on SouFun Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
SouFun Holdings's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4bzk89qk