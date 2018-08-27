Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Bank of Nova Scotia's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Bank of Nova Scotia EPS will likely be near $1.34 while revenue will be around $5.73 billion, according to analysts.

Bank of Nova Scotia EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.33. Revenue was $5.51 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 0.75 percent. Revenue would be up 3.90 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.34 1.29 1.28 EPS Actual 1.31 1.38 1.28 1.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Bank of Nova Scotia stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bank of Nova Scotia's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.scotiabank.com/gls/en/index.html#about