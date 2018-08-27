Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Bank of Montreal analysts model for earnings of $1.67 per share on sales of $4.21 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Bank of Montreal posted a profit of $1.62 on sales of $4.37 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 3.09 percent. Revenue would be down 3.60 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.67 1.64 1.53 1.58 EPS Actual 1.69 1.67 1.53 1.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Bank of Montreal stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bank of Montreal's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.bmo.com/main/about-bmo/banking/investor-relations/financial-information#2018