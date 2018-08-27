Market Overview

Best Buy Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 27, 2018 2:20pm   Comments
Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Best Buy's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Best Buy earnings will be near 82 cents per share on sales of $9.27 billion, according to analysts.

Best Buy earnings in the same period a year ago was 69 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $8.94 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 18.84 percent. Sales would be have grown 3.69 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.74 2.02 0.78 0.62
EPS Actual 0.82 2.42 0.78 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Best Buy stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Best Buy Co's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.bestbuy.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

