Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hormel Foods Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 22, 2018 2:48pm   Comments
Share:
Related HRL
What It Takes To Be A Dividend King
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2018
Dividend Champion Spotlight: Hormel Foods Corporation (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Hormel Foods analysts model for earnings of 39 cents per share on sales of $2.38 billion.

Hormel Foods reported a per-share profit of 34 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.21 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 14.71 percent. Revenue would be up 7.84 percent from the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.43 0.4 0.37
EPS Actual 0.44 0.44 0.41 0.34

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 12.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Hormel Foods. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hormel Foods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.hormelfoods.com/events-and-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (HRL)

What It Takes To Be A Dividend King
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HRL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

1-800 Flowers Q4 Earnings Preview