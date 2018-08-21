Q2 Earnings Outlook For Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts are expecting Pure Storage's loss per share to be near 6 cents on sales of $301.3 million.
In the same quarter last year, Pure Storage posted an EPS loss of 11 cents on sales of $224.46 million. Sales would be have grown 34.23 percent from the same quarter last year. Pure Storage's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|0.07
|-0.03
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|0.13
|-0.01
|-0.11
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Pure Storage stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pure Storage's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.purestorage.com/investor-home/default.aspx