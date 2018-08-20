Market Overview

Coty Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 20, 2018 2:15pm   Comments
On Tuesday, Coty (NYSE: COTY) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Coty is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Coty reporting earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $2.32 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Coty posted breakeven EPS on sales of $2.24 billion. Sales would be up 3.53 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.23 0.07 0.09
EPS Actual 0.13 0.32 0.1 0

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Coty stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Coty's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.coty.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

