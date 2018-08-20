On Monday, Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tarena International reporting a quarterly loss of 27 cents per share on sales of $77.66 million.

Tarena International reported a per-share profit of 14 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $68.3 million. Revenue would be up 14.35 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.07 0.28 0.32 0.16 EPS Actual -0.41 0.28 0.29 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Tarena International stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tarena International is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.tedu.cn/phoenix.zhtml?c=253008&p=irol-irhome