21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 6 cents and sales around $153.14 million.

21Vianet Group reported a per-share loss of 12 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $129.6 million. Revenue would be up 18.15 percent from the year-ago period. 21Vianet Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.12 -0.12 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.01 0.01 -0.12 -0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 104.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on 21Vianet Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

21Vianet Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.21vianet.com/