Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Cisco Systems' Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Cisco Systems management projections, analysts predict EPS of 68 cents on revenue of $12.77 billion.

Cisco Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 61 cents. Revenue was $12.13 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports, earnings would be up 11.48 percent. Sales would be up 5.25 percent on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.59 0.6 0.61 EPS Actual 0.66 0.63 0.61 0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cisco Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cisco Systems' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.cisco.com/