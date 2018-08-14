MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: MSGN) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 57 cents and sales around $165.9 million.

MSG Networks EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 52 cents. Revenue was $162.88 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 9.62 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 1.85 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.54 0.53 0.51 EPS Actual 0.62 0.65 0.54 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on MSG Networks stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

MSG Networks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6spvxud2