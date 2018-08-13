On Tuesday, Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 57 cents and sales around $1.47 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Tapestry reported EPS of 50 cents on revenue of $1.13 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 14 percent. Revenue would be up 29.63 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.89 0.36 0.49 EPS Actual 0.54 1.07 0.42 0.5

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Tapestry. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tapestry's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.tapestry.com/investors/