On Tuesday, New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see New Age Beverages reporting a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on sales of $17.22 million.

New Age Beverages reported a profit of 8 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $15.1 million. Revenue would be up 14 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.04 0.05 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.16 -0.02 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate New Age Beverages stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.