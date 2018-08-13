Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Age Beverages Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 13, 2018 2:22pm   Comments
Share:
Related
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

On Tuesday, New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see New Age Beverages reporting a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on sales of $17.22 million.

New Age Beverages reported a profit of 8 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $15.1 million. Revenue would be up 14 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate -0.04   0.04 0.05
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.16 -0.02 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate New Age Beverages stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (NBEV)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NBEV
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Advance Auto Parts Q2 Earnings Outlook