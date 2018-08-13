Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Vipshop Holdings reporting earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

Vipshop Holdings reported a per-share profit of 17 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.58 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 17.65 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 19.20 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.2 0.14 0.19 EPS Actual 0.17 0.22 0.14 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Vipshop Holdings have declined 22.08 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Vipshop Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.