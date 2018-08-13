On Monday, Reeds (NYSE: REED) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 6 cents and sales around $9.21 million.

Reeds EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 1 cent. Sales were $8.86 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be down 700.00 percent. Sales would be up 3.90 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.12 -0.06 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.7 -0.24 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Reeds stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Reeds' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://m2compliance.com/hosting/reeds-investors/press-release.php