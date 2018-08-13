On Monday, Famous Dave's of America (NASDAQ: DAVE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Famous Dave's of America modeled for quarterly EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $15.21 million.

Famous Dave's of America's loss in the same period a year ago was 16 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $25.3 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 12.50 percent. Sales would be down 39.88 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.03 -0.05 0.09 EPS Actual 0.13 -0.01 -0.01 0.16

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 100 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Famous Dave's of America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Famous Dave's of America's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.famousdaves.com/news-releases?field_nir_news_date_value%5Bmin%5D=2018