BRF (NYSE: BRFS) announces its next round of earnings Friday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at BRF's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting BRF will report a loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $2.3 billion.

BRF reported a loss of 7 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.49 billion. Sales would be down 7.56 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.04 0.05 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.29 0.05 -0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of BRF have declined 51.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on BRF stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. BRF's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.brf-global.com/