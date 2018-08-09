On Friday, Applied Industrial (NYSE: AIT) will release its Q4 earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Applied Industrial is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Applied Industrial modeled for quarterly EPS of $1 on revenue of $882.74 million.

Applied Industrial reported a profit of 78 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $681.47 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 28.21 percent. Revenue would be up 29.53 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.71 0.77 0.78 EPS Actual 1.05 0.77 0.86 0.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.92 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Applied Industrial. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Applied Industrial's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.applied.com/