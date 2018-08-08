On Thursday, Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners management projections, analysts predict EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $11.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Kimbell Royalty Partners posted EPS of 2 cents on sales of $7.75 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 550 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 43.96 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.1 0.07 0.05 0.08 EPS Actual 0.12 0.06 0.01 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Kimbell Royalty Partners stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Kimbell Royalty Partners is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1669/26459