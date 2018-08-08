Market Overview

Twenty-First Century Fox Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 08, 2018 10:27am   Comments
Disney call: Iger talks Fox, streaming; shares trim losses (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Twenty-First Century Fox is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Twenty-First Century Fox reporting earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $7.55 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Twenty-First Century Fox reported EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $6.75 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 50.00 percent. Sales would be up 11.89 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Twenty-First Century Fox's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.43 0.5 0.35
EPS Actual 0.49 0.42 0.49 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Twenty-First Century Fox. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Twenty-First Century Fox's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.21cf.com/investor-relations/presentations/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

