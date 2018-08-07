Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Wolverine World Wide will report earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $568.79 million.

In the same quarter last year, Wolverine World Wide announced EPS of 43 cents on revenue of $598.8 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 6.98 percent. Sales would be down 5.01 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.41 0.38 0.29 EPS Actual 0.5 0.41 0.43 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Wolverine World Wide stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Wolverine World Wide's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://wolverineworldwide.gcs-web.com/webcasts-and-presentations