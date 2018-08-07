Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Weibo modeled for quarterly EPS of 66 cents on revenue of $424.23 million.

Weibo earnings in the same period a year ago was 38 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $253.37 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 73.68 percent. Sales would be have grown 67.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Weibo's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.58 0.36 EPS Actual 0.5 0.64 0.51 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Weibo are up 5.5 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Weibo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.