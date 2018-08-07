Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Vitamin Shoppe management projections, analysts predict EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $283.4 million.

Vitamin Shoppe reported a loss of 23 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $304.83 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 78.26 percent. Revenue would be down 7.03 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.2 0.17 0.4 EPS Actual 0.1 -0.17 0.02 0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Vitamin Shoppe stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Vitamin Shoppe is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.vitaminshoppe.com/