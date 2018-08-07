On Wednesday, Magna International (NYSE: MGA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Magna International management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.76 on revenue of $10.52 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Magna International posted a profit of $1.48 on sales of $9.68 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 18.92 percent. Sales would be have grown 8.63 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.7 1.55 1.32 1.47 EPS Actual 1.84 1.57 1.36 1.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Magna International are up 24.52 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Magna International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Magna International's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.magna.com/company/newsroom/releases