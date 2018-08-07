On Wednesday, Egalet (NASDAQ: EGLT) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Egalet EPS will likely be near a loss of 28 cents while revenue will be around $7.99 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Egalet reported an EPS loss of $1.04 on revenue of $6.25 million. Sales would be up 27.74 percent on a year-over-year basis. Egalet's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.38 -0.45 -1.04 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.27 -0.39 -1.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Egalet have declined 61.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Egalet stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Egalet's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://egalet.investorroom.com/eventsandpresentations