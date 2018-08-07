Don't be caught off-guard: CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect CVS Health's EPS to be near $1.61 on sales of $46.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, CVS Health reported EPS of $1.33 on revenue of $45.69 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.05 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 1.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.89 1.49 1.31 EPS Actual 1.48 1.92 1.5 1.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on CVS Health stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CVS Health's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.cvshealth.com/