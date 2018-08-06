US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at US Concrete's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect US Concrete earnings of $1.37 per share. Revenue will likely be around $393.52 million, according to the consensus estimate.

US Concrete reported a per-share profit of 95 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $340.92 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 44.21 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 15.43 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.87 1.32 0.86 EPS Actual 0.18 0.5 0.99 0.95

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on US Concrete stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. US Concrete's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investorrelations.us-concrete.com/