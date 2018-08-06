Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Office Depot's EPS to be near 4 cents on sales of $2.58 billion.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 33.33 percent. Sales would be up 9.18 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.07 0.14 0.08 EPS Actual 0.08 0.08 0.14 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Office Depot stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Office Depot's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/f8v2deae