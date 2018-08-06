II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see II-VI reporting earnings of 44 cents per share on sales of $301.23 million.

II-VI EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 50 cents. Revenue was $273.71 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 12 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 10.05 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.38 0.36 0.35 EPS Actual 0.36 0.39 0.35 0.5

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 7.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on II-VI stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

II-VI's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET