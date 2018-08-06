On Tuesday, Energen (NYSE: EGN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Energen reporting earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $338.23 million.

In the same quarter last year, Energen reported EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $256.82 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 1150.00 percent. Revenue would be up 31.7 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.41 0.16 0.05 EPS Actual 0.81 0.63 0.2 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Energen stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Energen's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4mq8ugi8