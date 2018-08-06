Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Energen
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 06, 2018 3:14pm   Comments
Share:
Related EGN
Insider Buys Of The Week: Energen, Seagate, International Flavors And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2018
Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/2/18 (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Energen (NYSE: EGN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Energen reporting earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $338.23 million.

In the same quarter last year, Energen reported EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $256.82 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 1150.00 percent. Revenue would be up 31.7 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.41 0.16 0.05
EPS Actual 0.81 0.63 0.2 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Energen stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Energen's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4mq8ugi8

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (EGN)

Insider Buys Of The Week: Energen, Seagate, International Flavors And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2018
Insider Buys Of The Week: Energen, Esperion Therapeutics And International Flavors
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2018
Insider Buys Of The Week: AbbVie, Energen, NuStar And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on EGN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Aircastle