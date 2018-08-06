Dean Foods (NYSE: DF) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Dean Foods management projections, analysts predict EPS of 16 cents on revenue of $1.91 billion.

Dean Foods reported a profit of 21 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.93 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 23.81 percent. Sales would be down 0.88 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Dean Foods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.26 0.22 0.31 EPS Actual 0.14 0.25 0.2 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Dean Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dean Foods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://ir.deanfoods.com/events-and-presentations